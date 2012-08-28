Prince Harry Vegas pictures get 3,600 complaints, says watchdog

A press watchdog says it has received some 3,600 complaints over The Sun's decision to publish nude photos of Britain's Prince Harry.

The tabloid was the only national newspaper to carry the pictures, which first appeared online and quickly became an international talking point.

They captured the third in line to Britain's throne frolicking in the nude with an unidentified woman after what was alleged to have been a game of strip billiards in his Las Vegas hotel room.

Royal officials argued that the photos were a breach of the prince's privacy, but the officials weren't among those who'd filed complaints with Britain's Press Complaints Commission.

That makes it unlikely any action will be taken against The Sun, which said it published the photos in the public interest.