Prince William begins work as a helicopter ambulance pilot

England's Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge, started work Monday at an aviation company that flies rescue helicopters for a British charity.

Kensington Palace announced that William, 32, "started work as an employee of Bond Air Services," which operates air ambulance and police helicopters for various clients. "Over the coming months he will undertake job-specific training before he begins piloting missions for East Anglian Air Ambulance during the summer. The mandatory training will involve simulator, aircraft and in-flight skills training."

William, who piloted more than 150 search-and-rescue missions for the Royal Air Force until leaving the military in September 2013, will earn an annual salary of £40,000, roughly $59,000. He will donate his after-tax earnings to charity, his representative told the BBC. William logged more than 1,300 hours in seven years of flying RAF Sea King helicopters.

He and his wife, Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, are expecting their second child in mid- to late April, the duchess said earlier this month. Their first child, Prince George, turns 2 in July.