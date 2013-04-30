Prince William, Kate Middleton spend second anniversary apart

Britain's Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, and her husband Prince William spent their second anniversary apart Monday due to his active duty with the Royal Air Force.

A representative for St. James's Palace said in a statement that, "I'm afraid we're not giving any details on their anniversary plans." Us Weekly reported Monday that the couple had a romantic dinner Friday night.

The magazine added that they then spent the weekend together in the rural county of Norfolk before William had to return to his base, RAF Valley, in Anglesey, Wales.

Middleton, 31, spent Monday on an official engagement, touring the Naomi House Children's Hospice in Hampshire, south of London, in recognition of Children's Hospice Week. The facility, opened in 1997 by Prince Charles, provides respite stays, family support and other services to ill children unlikely to survive to adulthood.

Hospice chairman Khalid Aziz told the Duchess: "It's especially special that you came here today because today is a very special day. Two years ago to the day, you were in a slightly larger building then this one -- probably not having quite as much fun."

She was presented with an anniversary present by the children there, British media reported, and blushed when asked if William was taking her to dinner, replying, "Well, he's on shift, so . . . "

The duchess is expecting her and William's first child in July.