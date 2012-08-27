R-Patz on life: 'I know absolutely nothing'

Robert Pattinson was blindsided when Kristen Stewart cheated on him and now he's looking at life in a whole new light. When Rob was asked what he knows about life at this point that he didn't know when he was younger, he laughs a bit (perhaps due to the irony of the question in proximity with Kristen's affair?).

"I basically have learned that I know absolutely nothing," Rob says in a new interview in Diario de Mexico. "I thought I knew it all. Again, I knew absolutely nothing." It seems like Rob is lost after the cheating scandal.

HBO co-stars a couple?

New couple alert! "Game of Thrones" co-stars Kit Harington and Rose Leslie may be an item! The pair were recently spotted enjoying a romantic meal at Rossopomodoro restaurant in London and it seems they were doing more than talking! The two were pictured holding hands, smiling at each other and kissing at the table, according to reports from TMZ. Kit and Rose's characters have CRAZY sexual chemistry on the show . . . and now we know why!

