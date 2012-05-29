Randy Travis accuses ex of betraying information

County music singer Randy Travis is accusing his ex-wife of divulging confidential information about him in order to damage his reputation and career.

The accusations were made in a countersuit he filed this month against his ex-wife in a federal court in Nashville.

The court documents don't say what information Elizabeth Travis is alleged to have betrayed. The filings include a copy of an August 2011 letter sent to the ex-wife by one of the singer's lawyers demanding that she "cease and desist from discussing Mr. Travis' personal and/or business affairs with third parties."

He is also accusing his ex-wife, who had been his longtime business manager, of overbilling for reimbursement for travel and other expenses.

An attorney for Elizabeth Travis did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Sign up for Newsday's Entertainment newsletter Get the latest on celebs, TV and more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The countersuit is the latest salvo in the ongoing feud between the Travises. The couple divorced in 2010 after 19 years of marriage. Elizabeth Travis had been his manager for more than three decades and continued to work with him after they divorced.

She sued him last month claiming that Randy Travis made it impossible for her to do her job and terminated her management contract without proper written notice. She claimed that her ex-husband sent several men, including an armed guard, to clean out her offices on Music Row of items and records linked to Randy Travis.

A publicist for the singer did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment.

Randy Travis says in his countersuit that his ex-wife "completely destroyed the requisite degree of trust" that should exist between an artist and his personal manager. The singer wants a court to declare that his ex-wife breached her contract and to bar her from receiving any management commissions. He is also seeking attorney fees.