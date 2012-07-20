Rapper Game calls off planned July wedding

Rapper Game calls off

July wedding

Rapper Game has called off his planned July 28 wedding to fiancee Tiffney Cambridge. "The rumors are TRUE. The wedding is OFF. It's not her fault, it's mine! She's a GREAT woman, I just wasn't man enough 2 see it through," he tweeted Thursday, adding, "I am truly sorry & apologetic to my family, friends & EVERYONE that this has affected & inconvenienced. Not everyone has a happy ending." Game and Cambridge had reportedly planned to do a wedding reality show.