Reality Check: 'Real Housewives' host Times Square meetup

TACO WEDNESDAY

As of Sunday afternoon, free tickets remain for this Wednesday’s Times Square meet-and-greet with “Real Housewives” Dorinda Medley, formerly of the “New York City” edition, and Teresa Giudice, of “New Jersey.” Tickets for the 6 to 8 p.m. event at the 7 Times Square Mexican restaurant Pink Taco are available at Eventbrite.com/e/ny-and-nj-housewives-takeover-tickets-742348824317.

The eatery promises an “opportunity to mingle with these iconic stars, capture Instagram-worthy photos” and indulge in a drink special.

‘SUMMER’ TIME BLUES

Lindsay Hubbard of the Hamptons-set “Summer House” is opening up about her castmate Carl Radke abruptly calling off their engagement not even three months before their scheduled November wedding.

“I was completely blind-sided,” Manhattan publicist Hubbard, 37, told Us Weekly, saying Radke never offered her a concrete reason. "He blew up my entire life. I was crying, I was angry and I had to find closure on my own. Now I’m at a place where I feel really good about moving on."

Noting, "I absolutely will never have regrets about being with him [and] loving somebody with everything that I have," she said she believes that with "every experience, you learn and grow and navigate better the next time."

At this past weekend’s fan convention BravoCon in Las Vegas, Hubbard told the audience at a cast panel that she and Radke “don’t really speak unless he has to come to the apartment to get some stuff.”

COMPLIMENTS TO THE CHEF

Uniondale’s Donya Taylor earned praise from Gordon Ramsay on this season’s sixth episode of “Hell’s Kitchen,” in which Brad Delgado quit and Raneisha Conerly was eliminated.

PREMIERES

If you like Food Network’s “Holiday Baking Championship,” then yule probably want to watch the two-hour season 10 opener Monday night at 8. Jesse Palmer hosts, and Carla Hall, Duff Goldman and Nancy Fuller judge … Tuesday at 9 p.m., A&E once again declares “Neighborhood Wars,” with footage from cellphones, drones and home security cameras capturing unexpected events on the mean streets of suburbia. Then at 10, immediately following these back-to-back episodes, the two-episode season premiere of the similar “Customer Wars” uses surveillance video and similar footage to show bad behavior in retail, plus the occasional drive-through vehicle catching fire … Thursday at 7 p.m. on the streaming service Prime Video, actor Brian Cox (“Succession”) is The Controller, masterminding an espionage-themed global scavenger hunt on the new “007: Road to a Million.” And that’s 1 million pounds sterling, so it’s even more in U.S. dollars … Saturday night from 10:01 to 11:04 p.m., bakery king Buddy Valastro is back, following his lengthy recovery from a hand injury, as A&E’s new “Buddy Valastro’s Cake Dynasty” spotlights his and his family’s Carlo’s Bake Shop empire … and ahead of the holiday, a “Kids Baking Championship” one-hour Food Network special welcomes back four top youngsters from the series for a $10,000 Thanksgiving-dessert competition.