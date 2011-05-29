REALITY CHECK

ISLANDERS 1 FOR 2. Long Beach's Tim McCormack got all the attention after his sadly drunken exit from the premiere of "The Bachelorette," but we have another contender: Roslyn's J.P., whose last name is Rosenbaum according to his verified Twitter page, JP_Rosenbaum. The 34-year-old construction manager had 16 followers as of Sunday night, but no posts yet.

WHAT HAPPENED IN VEGAS . . . "The Real World: Las Vegas" throws the dice one last time Wednesday at 10 p.m. on MTV. Or should we say "throws the rice," since the network says one of the roommates is getting a Vegas wedding. A reunion special, hosted by Maria Menounos, airs next week.

WILD THING, I THINK I LOVE YOU. The dating game goes "Survivor" -- let's hope not "Lord of the Flies" -- when NBC's "Love in the Wild" drops 10 men and 10 women into the Costa Rican jungles. It premieres June 29. Why are we telling you now? Because until a few days ago it was scheduled to premiere Tuesday.

REALITY DEBUTS. And speaking of premieres, this week's include "Extreme Makeover: Weight Loss Edition" (ABC, Monday night at 10); the songwriting competition "Platinum Hit" (Bravo, Monday night at 10), starring Kara DioGuardi and Jewel; and "NY Ink" (TLC, Thursday at 10 p.m.), in which "Miami Ink" star Ami James moves to Manhattan to open a Soho tattoo parlor called the Wooster Street Social Club.