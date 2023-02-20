EntertainmentCelebrities

Rebel Wilson, Ramona Agruma are engaged

Actor Rebel Wilson, right, took to social media Sunday to...

Actor Rebel Wilson, right, took to social media Sunday to announce her engagement to clothing label owner Ramona Agruma. Credit: Getty Images for Atlantis The Royal / Jeff Spicer

By Frank LoveceSpecial to Newsday

Actor Rebel Wilson and Lemon Ve Limon fashion-brand founder Ramona Agruma are engaged.

"We said YES!" wrote "Pitch Perfect" film-franchise star Wilson, who turns 43 on March 2, in an Instagram post Sunday, captioning two photos of the couple in matching pink-and-white striped pullovers: one them together at Disneyland in California, another of them kissing and displaying the engagement ring.

Wilson went on to thank the jeweler Tiffany & Co. for the ring and Walt Disney Company CEO Robert Iger "and the incredible team at Disneyland @disneyweddings for pulling off this magical surprise!"

The Australia-born actor had revealed last June that she and Agruma were a couple, writing on Instagram at the time, "I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince … but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess." Wilson on Nov. 7 announced that her first child, daughter Royce Lillian, had been born during that past week via surrogate.

By Frank Lovece

Top Stories

Didn't find what you were looking for?