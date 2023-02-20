Rebel Wilson, Ramona Agruma are engaged

Actor Rebel Wilson and Lemon Ve Limon fashion-brand founder Ramona Agruma are engaged.

"We said YES!" wrote "Pitch Perfect" film-franchise star Wilson, who turns 43 on March 2, in an Instagram post Sunday, captioning two photos of the couple in matching pink-and-white striped pullovers: one them together at Disneyland in California, another of them kissing and displaying the engagement ring.

Wilson went on to thank the jeweler Tiffany & Co. for the ring and Walt Disney Company CEO Robert Iger "and the incredible team at Disneyland @disneyweddings for pulling off this magical surprise!"

The Australia-born actor had revealed last June that she and Agruma were a couple, writing on Instagram at the time, "I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince … but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess." Wilson on Nov. 7 announced that her first child, daughter Royce Lillian, had been born during that past week via surrogate.