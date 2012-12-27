Report: Brandy engaged to music executive

Report: Brandy engaged to music executiveSinger-actress Brandy, 33, has become engaged to music executive RyanPress, Us Weekly said Wednesday. This will be her first marriage, the magazine added, noting that she and music producer Robert Smith, the father of their 10-year-old daughter Sy'rai, had pretended to be married for two years after learning Brandy was pregnant. The "Put It Down" singer, born Brandy Norwood, was a 2010 contestant on "Dancing With the Stars" and has been a recurring guest on the Lifetime comedy-drama "Drop Dead Diva" and The CW/BET's "The Game."