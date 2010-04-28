Report: Bullock filed for divorce using coded initials

Adoptions aren't the only thing that Sandra Bullock is great at keeping secret. The Oscar-winning star filed for divorce in code five days before word got out.

TMZ.com reports that Bullock's April 23 petition in Travis County Court, in Austin, Texas, was filed under her initials, backward: B.A.S.

Her soon-to-be-ex-husband, Jesse James, was identified by his initials scrambled: J.J.G. His middle name is Gregory.

A court clerk confirmed the information to E! News.



According to the petition, Bullock is a resident of Texas - she owns two Austin restaurants and is believed to have a home there - and James "agrees to proceed" in court there.

The three-page filing reads, "The marriage between Petitioner and Respondent has become insupportable because of discord or conflict of personalities that destroys the legitimate ends of the marriage relationship and prevents any reasonable expectations of reconciliation," according to TMZ.

James told People magazine, "The decision to let my wife end our marriage, and continue the adoption of [baby] Louis on her own, has been the hardest" decision of his life.

"[P]lease do not judge Sandy for the things I have done," he said. "She has done no wrong."