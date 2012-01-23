Report: Heidi Klum, Seal not divorcing

Supermodel and "Project Runway" host Heidi Klum and her husband of six years, Grammy-winning R&B singer-songwriter Seal, are suffering a rough patch in their marriage but, despite Internet reports, do not appear not to be on the brink of divorce.

People magazine said Sunday that while the two have argued frequently recently, Klum is not readying divorce papers that cite "irreconcilable differences," as TMZ.com on Saturday reported she was preparing to do.

Speculation over trouble in the marriage circulated after Klum, 38, attended the Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 15 without her husband. Seal, 48, added fuel when he posted a tweet Friday reading, "The End" and linking to a photo of a tattoo of an angel's wing. Klum became well-known as one of the winged models for the Angel line of lingerie by Victoria's Secret, eventually serving as "Head Angel" until she quit modeling for the company in 2010.

People noted that the two appeared to be doing well Saturday at their Brentwood, Calif., home, and that both were wearing their wedding rings. The couple has three biological children together -- Henry, 6, Johan, 5, and Lou, 2 -- and Klum's daughter Leni, 7, fathered by Klum's former boyfriend, Italian businessman Flavio Briatore. Seal adopted Leni in 2009.

The divorce rumors arose just as Seal is promoting his new album, "Soul 2," in New York City and London, and Klum is about to travel to Germany to host Season Seven of "Germany's Next Topmodel" (as that version spells it), which premieres Feb. 23. Seal is also scheduled to spend a month in Australia, where he will be among the vocal coaches for that country's version of "The Voice," Us Weekly reports.