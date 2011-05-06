Report: McCartney engaged to LI socialite

Sir Paul McCartney, 68, has gotten engaged to his longtime girlfriend, MTA board member Nancy Shevell, 51, whom he first began seeing four years ago in the Hamptons, where each has a home.

"We're all thrilled for him," McCartney's publicist, Stuart Bell, told BBC News Friday, confirming an earlier report on People magazine's website. No date was announced for the nuptials.

This would be McCartney's third marriage, following those to Linda McCartney, whom he married in 1969 and who died of breast cancer in 1998, and Heather Mills, whom he married in 2002 and from whom he had an acrimonious divorce two years after separating in 2006.

Shevell, a breast-cancer survivor, is vice president of administration at her family's Elizabeth, N.J.-based freight company, the Shevell Group. Divorced after a 23-year marriage to attorney and former Nassau County Legislature Majority Leader Bruce Blakeman, Shevell maintains an apartment on Manhattan's Upper East Side and a home in East Hampton.

Appointed to the MTA board in 2001, Shevell has chaired its Capital Construction Committee, which oversees funding for the Second Avenue Subway and other projects, since 2004.

McCartney's New York City representative, Steve Martin of the publicity firm Nasty Little Man, also confirmed the engagement to Newsday.