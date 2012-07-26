Report: Robert Pattison leaves home he shares with Kristen Stewart

"Twilight" heartthrob Robert Pattinson is "heartbroken and angry," and has moved out of the home he shares with girlfriend and co-star Kristen Stewart after learning she cheated on him, according to an anonymous source quoted Thursday by People magazine.

Stewart has apologized publically to Pattinson after revelations that the actress had an affair with her "Snow White and the Huntsman" director, Rupert Sanders.

"I'm deeply sorry for the hurt and embarrassment I've caused to those close to me and everyone this has affected," Stewart, 22, said in a statement. "This momentary indiscretion has jeopardized the most important thing in my life, the person I love and respect the most, Rob. I love him, I love him, I'm so sorry."

Shortly afterward, Sanders, 41, issued his own apology, telling People magazine: "I am utterly distraught about the pain I have caused my family." He added, "My beautiful wife and heavenly children are all I have in this world. I love them with all my heart. I am praying that we can get through this together."

Us Weekly first reported Stewart's fling with Sanders, who has children ages 5 and 7 with his wife, Liberty Ross, a model and sometime-actress who in the film played Queen Eleanor, mother of Stewart's Snow White. The magazine's website showed the cover of the issue, due out Friday, which contained part of one photo from what Us called a steamy makeout session between Stewart and Sanders.

Sign up for Newsday's Entertainment newsletter Get the latest on celebs, TV and more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Pattinson, 26, has issued no statement.

Hours before the news became public, Ross retweeted a quote attributed to Marilyn Monroe: "Sometimes good things fall apart so better things can fall together." She then tweeted a single word -- "Wow" -- before discontinuing her Twitter page.

Stewart and Pattinson met while filming the first of the "Twilight" film series released in 2008. Though the couple for years had been coy about their relationship, they gradually became more open and had been photographed together on dates in Los Angeles.