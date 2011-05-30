Report: 'Snooki' crashes into cop car in Italy

According to the gossip web site TMZ.com, "Jersey Shore" cast member Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi has been detained in Florence, Italy after a car she was driving struck a police car.

TMZ reported that no one was injured.

According the web site, Snooki collided with the rear of a patrol car, wedging her car between the police car and a highway protection barrier. The report says fellow "Jersey Shore" cast member Deena Nicole Cortese was in the passenger seat at the time of the crash.

A source connected to the show told TMZ that although Snooki was in custody, it was not a formal arrest.