Report: Tiger Woods in Manhattan apartment

Tiger Woods moved into an apartment in downtown Manhattan during the weekend, Usmagazine.com reports. The magazine did not specify which building or how often Woods intends to stay there. It quoted only an unnamed source saying Woods was "introducing himself as the new neighbor."

Woods, who finished tied for 12th at The Barclays tournament in Paramus, N.J., Sunday, never has been known to favor the New York area. Golf insiders say he had never been enthusiastic about playing at Westchester Country Club, the previous site of The Barclays.

At the tournament this week, soon after his divorce from Elin Nordegren was finalized, he said he would be active in the lives of his two children. Nordegren and the daughter and son still are living in the Orlando area. Nordegren made no mention about moving out of Florida during an interview published last week in People magazine.

Among top tour pro golfers, only LPGA star Cristie Kerr lives in Manhattan. She practices at Liberty National in New Jersey, but spends much of the offseason in Florida.

RadarOnline reported earlier this month that Woods was likely to live in his new $80-million mansion in Jupiter, Fla., once the divorce was completed.