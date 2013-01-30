Rihanna confirms she and Brown back together

It's official: R&B diva Rihanna says she is back together with Chris Brown, who is still on probation for assaulting her in 2009, saying "It's different now," Reuters reports. "I decided it was more important for me to be happy, Rihanna told Rolling Stone in an interview published Wednesday on its website.

"I wasn't going to let anybody's opinion get in the way of that. Even if it's a mistake, it's my mistake," she said of her renewed romance with singer Brown, 23, that has prompted consternation from fans and celebrity media because of their history.

"After being tormented for so many years, being angry and dark, I'd rather just live my truth and take the backlash," said Rihanna, 24, adding, "I can handle it."

The couple's reconciliation had been rumored for months, even before the pair unveiled a duet, "Nobody's Business," in November. That track was included on Rihanna's latest album "Unapologetic."

Brown pleaded guilty in 2009 to beating and punching Rihanna. He was sentenced to community service, anger management classes, given a restraining order and is still on probation.

Sign up for Newsday's Entertainment newsletter Get the latest on celebs, TV and more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

"You see us walking somewhere and you think you know," she told Rolling Stone. "But it's different now. We don't have those types of arguments anymore. We talk. We value each other."

But she noted that Brown is on probation with her as well, saying, "He doesn't have the luxury of ---- up again. That's just not an option . . . And I wouldn't have gone this far if I ever thought that was a possibility."