EntertainmentCelebrities

Rihanna evacuated during London fire in hotel

Pop-star Rihanna was born in Saint Michael Parish, Barbados. After...

Pop-star Rihanna was born in Saint Michael Parish, Barbados. After moving to the United States in 2004, the islander signed with Def Jam Recordings, launching her music career. Credit: AP

By THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

London Fire Brigade says Rihanna was among 300 people evacuated from a hotel after a fire in an elevator shaft.

The singer, 24, tweeted news of the fire, posting a picture of a fire engine and the words: "Roamin da streets since 6am! Fyah in da telly."

The fire brigade said the alarm was raised at 6:22 a.m. and 10 firefighters dealt with the blaze on the seventh floor of the luxury Corinthia Hotel.

There were no reports of injuries.

Rihanna performed Sunday at the outdoor Hackney Weekend concert in London.

Top Stories

Didn't find what you were looking for?