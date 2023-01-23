Riley Keough's husband reveals couple are new parents

Actor Riley Keough, daughter of Lisa Marie Presley and granddaughter of Elvis Presley, and her husband of nearly eight years, stuntperson Ben Smith-Petersen, welcomed a baby daughter last year.

A representative for Keough, 33, confirmed the news to People magazine after Smith-Petersen revealed it during a public tribute to Keough's recently deceased mother Sunday in Memphis, Tennessee.

"I hope I can love my daughter the way you loved me, the way you loved my brother and my sisters," the Australia-born Smith-Petersen, 31, said of Lisa Marie Presley, quoting a written statement by Keough, according to People. No details were released, including the infant’s name or the date of birth. Neither Keough nor Smith-Petersen had commented on social media.

Singer-songwriter Presley, the only child of the late pop-culture icon Elvis Presley, died Jan. 12 at age 54.