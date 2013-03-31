Rivers not sorry for slamming Adele's weight

ComedianJoan Rivers doubled down on Adele over the weekend after having made weight jokes at the expense of the music star. "She's a chubby lady who's very, very rich, and she should just calm down -- or lose weight!" Rivers said in an interview with the online program "Huff Post Live." She continued to riff, "And they made me apologize, she wanted an apology. So I took an ad out . . . I said: 'You. Are. Not. Fat.' And then I had room for a lot of other ads." As host Marc Lamont Hill scoffed jocularly, Rivers, 79, added, "Adele is beautiful and successful, [she] has, what, $100 million. I'm saying she's fat. Let's face reality: she's fat!" On the Feb. 26 edition of "Late Show with David Letterman," Rivers had joked about meeting Adele, 24, at the Oscars. "She was very scared because she was singing at the awards. She kept saying, 'My throat, my throat -- I don't know if I can swallow. And I said, 'Oh, yeah! You can swallow.' "