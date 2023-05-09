At 79, Robert De Niro is a dad for the 7th time 

Two-time Academy Award winner and six-time father Robert De Niro has become a dad for a seventh time.

“Listen I know you have six kids …" began Brittnee Blair of “ET Canada” in an interview Monday before De Niro, 79, genially interrupted to say, “Seven, actually. I just had a baby.”

He gave no further details, including the child's gender, mother or date and place of birth. His representative confirmed the baby’s birth.

The subject had arisen in the context of De Niro promoting his film “About My Father,” due in theaters May 23, in which he plays old-world Italian American dad Salvo in comic Sebastian Maniscalco’s semiautobiographical seriocomedy.

“I don't think that I’m a cool father,” De Niro said in answer to an “ET Canada” question. “I think, y'know, Sebastian said that about Salvo — that’s great. I’m OK. Y’know, my kids disagree with me at times and they’re respectful. My daughter is 11; she gives me grief sometimes and I’ll argue with her. I adore her. But, y'know, and my youngest now, that'll be more to come.”

With his first wife, singer-actor Diahnne Abbott, De Niro had son Raphael, 46, and Drena, whom he adopted in 1976 at age 5. He was already long broken up with his actor-restaurateur girlfriend Toukie Smith when they had twins Julian and Aaron, now 27, via surrogacy. Then with his second wife, flight attendant-turned-entrepreneur Grace Hightower, De Niro has son Elliot, 25, and, through surrogacy, Helen Grace, 11. The couple separated in 2018 and subsequently divorced.

An Oscar winner for “The Godfather Part II” (1974) and “Raging Bull” (1980), De Niro additionally told “ET Canada” that he believes “in being loving with [his] kids,” though he sometimes must “be stern about stuff.”

“I mean, there’s no way around it with kids,” he went on. “I don’t like to have to lay down the law and stuff like that. But [sometimes] you just have no choice. And any parent, I think, would say the same thing. You always want to do the right thing by the children and give them the benefit of a doubt, but sometimes you can’t.”