Robert Pattinson won't do nude scene

Robert Pattinson may seem easygoing, but there are some things he won't do. Five minutes before Rob started filming a scene for his upcoming "Cosmopolis," he refused director David Cronenberg's request to shoot while displaying full-frontal nudity. We applaud Rob for standing up for what we he believes, even though it meant taking a risk with the director whom he admires.

-- Bonnie FullerBonnie Fuller is president and editor-in-chief of HollywoodLife.com and the former editor of Star, Us Weekly, Glamour, Cosmopolitan and Marie Claire magazines.A nice ring to modesty

Mark Zuckerberg's new wife, Priscilla Chan, was spotted at lunch in Palo Alto, Calif., showing off her wedding ring for the first time. Priscilla could easily have rocked a ring that would rival Kim Kardashian's -- but that wasn't the case! Instead, she debuted a modest ruby ring. We're sure Priscilla appreciated the sentiment behind the bling -- although we doubt any woman would be disappointed if she were presented with an exquisite diamond!

Will Phillip Phillips' kidney disease hurt his career? Go to

hollywoodlife.com and let us know.