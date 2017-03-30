Robin Thicke, Paula Patton near custody settlement, report says

Singer Robin Thicke and his estranged wife, actress Paula Patton, reportedly are near reaching a custody agreement regarding their son, Julian.

TMZ.com said Thursday that Patton, whose films include “Mission: Impossible — Ghost Protocol” and “About Last Night,” has agreed to give “Blurred Lines” singer Thicke, 40, considerable time with Julian, who turns 7 on April 6. The pending divorce, which Patton filed for in October 2014, was creating emotional distress for the boy, prompting the parents to negotiate.

The website previously reported that the Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services in January began investigating Julian’s complaint to teachers that Thicke had used undue corporal punishment, a claim Thicke has denied.

The couple is expected to sign the custody agreement within a week, the website reported, noting that the couple’s divorce appears headed toward finalization. The site had stated in March 2015 that the divorce would be finalized the following month, but that did not occur.

On Jan. 27, after Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Colin Leis’ findings that Thicke had a history of domestic abuse, Patton won a restraining order that mandated Thicke’s visits with Julian be monitored. Patton had said in court documents that Thicke had substance-abuse issues, had cheated on her and was physically and emotionally abusive. Thicke’s legal team called the allegations baseless and motivated by the custody fight.

The couple had met in their teens, married in June 2005 and announced their separation in February 2014.