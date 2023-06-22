Rod Stewart: 'I shall never retire!'

Rod Stewart has never been a retiring type of performer, but at 78, that description has taken on a double meaning.

On Wednesday, the veteran rocker took to Instagram to let fans know that he has no plans to retire from show business. Rumors that he might be ready to abandon his career began swirling earlier this month when he announced plans to depart from the rock genre to make a swing music album.

"I'd like to clear up any confusion that I may have caused with my dear fans and the media," the London-born singer posted Wednesday on Instagram. "I shall never retire! I was put on this earth to be a singer and will keep doing so for as long as the good Lord lets me."

Stewart, who is on tour throughout the United Kingdom, added in his post "I'll be playing the hits as advertised for the U.K., U.S., South America and Vegas and into 2024 but no retirement as such."

Last week during an interview on the British morning news show "BBC Breakfast," Stewart mentioned that he wants to "leave the rock and roll stuff behind, for a while" so he could make a swing album that would come out next year.

In 2002, he released the album "It Had to Be You: The Great American Songbook," which was a critical and commercial success. The 2003 follow-up "As Time Goes By: The Great American Songbook 2," was also successful and featured "Bewitched, Bothered and Bewildered," his duet with Cher that hit the Top 20 on the U.S. adult contemporary charts.