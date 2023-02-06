Kit Harington and Rose Leslie expecting second child

Baby on board!

Actors Kit Harington and Rose Leslie are expecting their second child, the former "Game of Thrones" star revealed Friday on "The "Tonight Show."

The couple, who wed in June 2018, are parents to a 2-year-old son, who Harington said was "about to get the shock of his life."

"Which is that he's about to get a brother or sister," the 36-year-old actor best known for playing Jon Snow on the HBO series told "Tonight" host Jimmy Fallon, according to People magazine.

"I'm terrified," the actor said. "You know, with the first baby you're like walking on clouds and dancing through fields of daisies for nine months — well, the man is anyway. But this time, the reality check comes much shorter. You get practical real quick."

"The Time Traveler's Wife" star Leslie, 35, and Harington originally met on the set of "GoT" when they played on-screen couple Ygritte and the aforementioned Jon Snow on season 2. They made their red-carpet debut as a real-life couple in 2016.

Harington went on to tell Fallon that the couple's child is "quite smart" but doesn't fully comprehend that he'll become a big brother later this year.

"We're trying to get him ready for it," he told Fallon. "We point to Rose's tummy and we say, 'Mommy's baby, mommy's baby.' And he points to his tummy and goes, 'My baby.' I'm quite sure that's — yeah, you'll know soon enough."