Rosie O'Donnell reveals she's married to Michelle Rounds

A week after announcing she was recovering from a heart attack, comedian and talk-show hostess Rosie O'Donnell revealed she and her fiancee were married in June.

O'Donnell's spokeswoman, Cindi Berger, told People magazine Monday that O'Donnell, 50, and Michelle Rounds, 40, to whom O'Donnell became engaged in December, were wed June 9 in New York. "They got married but they haven't had the wedding celebration," Berger said.

Berger separately told Newsday that Commack native O'Donnell did not obtain the marriage license on Long Island. Us Weekly reported earlier this month that the couple had been planning a Long Island wedding and moved the nuptials to next summer due to Rounds' being treated for newly diagnosed desmoid tumors, also known as aggressive fibromatosis.

"It is such a rare tumor," Berger told People. "It took them quite a while to get an accurate diagnosis." She added that Rounds "had several gastrointestinal surgeries" to remove the tumors and was "now on the road to recovery."

O'Donnell referred to her fiancee Monday as "my wife Michelle," writing on her blog, "We were to wed 10 days ago but her illness forced us to postpone the wedding. Luckily -- as I was in [a hospital intensive-care unit] that day" after suffering the heart attack.

"We married in private before her surgery, just the two of us," O'Donnell wrote. "When we're both well enough [we] will have the wedding of our dreams."