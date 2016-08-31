Ruby Rose, girlfriend Haley Gusman split, report says

“Orange Is the New Black” actress Ruby Rose and her girlfriend, Harley Gusman, have called it quits after more than two months of dating, according to E! Online.

E! says a source revealed that Rose is filming abroad until the end of the year and wants to focus primarily on her career at the moment.

Rumors that the pair might be dating began in June when they were spotted having dinner together at Katsuya in Hollywood.

They also were on hand for Taylor Swift’s Fourth of July bash in Rhode Island.