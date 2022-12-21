Rumer Willis expecting first child; Bruce Willis, Demi Moore to be grandparents

Rumer Willis, the eldest of three daughters of long-divorced film stars Bruce Willis and Demi Moore, is expecting her first child with her musician boyfriend, Derek Richard Thomas.

Willis, 34, and Thomas, 28, announced the news Tuesday in a joint Instagram post bearing a seedling emoji. Three black-and-white photos showed the pregnant Willis — two of them posing with Thomas and one solo in silhouette, each inside a house with a wintry backdrop.

Congratulations came from a battery of family and friends. "LoveYOU," wrote her mother, Demi Moore, in the comments section, posting two heart and two applauding-hands emoji. Middle sister Scout Willis commented, "I feel so good, [w]hat a joyful hard[-]launch party." Added youngest child Tallulah, "EEEEEEEE!!!! [W]e stan this mommy!!"

Moore on her own Instagram wrote, "Entering my hot kooky unhinged grandma era." a statement echoed by Tallulah, who wrote on her Instagram, "[E]ntering my hot kooky unhinged auntie era."

Willis and Moore married in November 1987, separated in June 1998 and finalized their divorce in 2000.