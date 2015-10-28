Russell Brand says he doubted marriage to Katy Perry would last in doc

Comedian Russell Brand shares much about his life in the documentary "Brand: A Second Coming," which was shot during his 14-month marriage to pop star Katy Perry.

In the movie, Brand, 40, says his visit to Africa for Comic Relief in the spring of 2010 led him to question his relationship with Perry. "The stuff in Africa hit me really hard," he says in the film. "I'm associated with the very thing I detest: vapid, vacuous, plastic, constructed, mindless celebrity. That's the very sea we're swimming in: 'Oh, who's he? He's married to Katy Perry.' "

Brand also tells comic Stephen Merchant that he didn't think the marriage to Perry would last. "It's definitely good I'm with someone I love," Brand says. "But it's not a resolution to anything spiritual. This is my suspicion, that at some point, to be happy, I'm going to have to walk away.

Pratt not set as Indy

Forget those rumors that Chris Pratt is a lock to take over for Harrison Ford as Indiana Jones on screen. Frank Marshall, producer of the next "Indy" movie wants to set the record straight.

"We haven't even sat down to talk about 'Indy' yet," Marshall told Total Film magazine. "At some point we'll sit down. But there's a bunch of people who could probably take the baton."

