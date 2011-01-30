SAG awards: Portman, Firth, 'King's Speech'

"The King's Speech" took home two of the top awards last night at the 17th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards. The film's cast won for outstanding performance by a cast and Colin Firth won for outstanding performance by a male actor in a leading role.

The prize for outstanding female actor went to Natalie Portman, for her role in "Black Swan."

Another of the night's big winners? The Teamsters. The show of support to the union representing film and TV crew members from the union representing the actors started with Julianna Margulies, who won for outstanding female actor in a drama series for "The Good Wife." Among those she thanked were "all the Teamsters who've been digging us out of the snow for the past two weeks."

Alec Baldwin, who took the award for outstanding male actor in a comedy series, for "30 Rock," and Jon Hamm, who presented outstanding female actor in a comedy series to Betty White ("Hot in Cleveland"), both referenced the Teamsters.

But "The Fighter's" Melissa Leo, who won for outstanding female actor in a supporting role, noted earnestly in her acceptance speech that, "Unions made this country great because it gives a voice to the working people."

During the show, televised from Los Angeles, Morgan Freeman presented the lifetime achievement award to Ernest Borgnine. His "McHale's Navy" co-star, Tim Conway, introduced a biography of Borgnine, which touched on the Oscar winner's 164 films including "From Here to Eternity," "Marty" and last year's "Red."