Salma Hayek mourns dog found shot dead on Washington ranch

Salma Hayek posted on Instagram last week that she's mourning the death of her pet dog after it was found shot dead on her Washington ranch.

“I haven’t posted for a week as I been mourning the death of my dog, Mozart, who I personally delivered out of his mother’s womb,” she wrote on Instagram Friday. “He was found dead in my ranch last Friday with a shot close to his heart.”

"I am hoping that the Washington State authorities do justice to this wonderful dog whom in 9 years never bit or attacked anyone," Hayek wrote.

Police told Seattle ABC affiliate KOMO that Hayek's groundskeeper was on horseback when she took the star’s two dogs out and Mozart ran off.

Lieutenant Cliff Ziesemer told KOMO Mozart was shot with a pellet gun and the bullet nicked an artery. The dog was found dead by the groundskeeper, he said.

Sign up for Newsday's Entertainment newsletter Get the latest on celebs, TV and more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Ziesemer called the fatal shot "a fluke," saying it was likely meant to frighten the dog so it would run away.

"He didn't deserve a slow and painful death,” Hayek wrote on Instagram.

Hayek has often expressed her love for adopting animals, and told "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" last summer that she has an animal sanctuary and picks up homeless dogs.

The sheriff's office doesn't expect to file any charges, but the investigation is still ongoing, KOMO reports.