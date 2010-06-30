Sandra Bullock, Jesse James amicable after split

Sandra Bullock and Jesse James are remaining amicable as co-parents following the finalization of their divorce Monday.

"It's not like they're talking every day, but they're in touch about things," an anonymous source told People magazine Wednesday. "It really seems like it's about the kids more than anything."

James, 41, has announced plans to move to Austin, Texas - where Bullock, 45, maintains a residence and had filed for divorce - so that his children Chandler, 15, Jesse Jr., 12, and Sunny, 6, can be near Bullock and her newly adopted infant, Louis.

"He has a goal," an unnamed friend of James' told People. "He wants his life back; he wants some sense of normalcy and his family back."

Bullock and James trusted each other enough to do a Partition Agreement Incident to Divorce that makes no claim on each other's money and property. "The parties understand and acknowledge that they are relying on their mutual disclosures in making this agreement, and . . . not relying on . . . independent verifications," according to the final decree, posted at TMZ.com.

Austin attorney Daryl Weinman, who is not connected to the case, told E! Online the reason infant Louis was not mentioned in the divorce filing may have been that, "If [Bullock] hasn't legally adopted the baby yet, then there is no child of the marriage yet." Texas, he said, requires at least six months of home studies before approving an adoption.

Bullock's steadfastness throughout the emotional ordeal has inspired Elizabeth Edwards, ex-wife of philandering politician John Edwards. "I think about Sandra Bullock - who I don't know at all - [and] what an incredible year she's had," Edwards told Matt Lauer on NBC's "Today" Wednesday morning. Though Bullock won an Oscar and began adopting a child, "The stories you hear are not about all those great successes, but about the failure of her marriage.

"That's not who she is," Edwards said. "I assume she wants to reclaim who she is in the same way I want to reclaim who I am."