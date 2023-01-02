Sara Bareilles announces engagement

Composer Sara Bareilles, who earned a Tony Award nomination for the Broadway musical "Waitress" and had stints playing the lead role, has become engaged to her actor boyfriend, Joe Tippett.

"Yes to marrying this man," Bareilles, 43, captioned a photo of the couple on social media New Year's Day. "It’s an easy, earned, relaxed YES. @joetipps you are exactly who I want. The more I know you the more I know I love you … and you have introduced me to parts of myself I was afraid to love. And now I love ME more because of you. So really this is all about me. Just kidding. What a gift you are. Let the games begin. Onward into absolutely everything with you."

On his Instagram account Monday, Tippett, 40, one of the replacement actors who played antagonist Earl in "Waitress," posted a photo of Bareilles and wrote, "I’m going to marry this woman. Looking ahead to all of the tomorrows, all the adventures, the laughs, and all of the love. Thank you my heart."

Among those congratulating Bareilles on her Instagram was "The Talk" co-host Amanda Kloots, whose late husband, Nick Cordero, had originated the role of Earl in the 2016-2021 musical.