Scarlett Johansson engaged to boyfriend Romain Dauriac

Scarlett Johansson, who'll reprise her "Avengers" role as the Black Widow, Natasha Romanoff, in next year's "Captain America: The Winter Soldier," became engaged about a month ago to her boyfriend, Romain Dauriac, People magazine reports. The actress sported a vintage Art Deco engagement ring at the Venice International Film Festival premiere Tuesday of her new film, "Under the Skin," the magazine said.

Johansson, 28, who won a Tony Award for the 2010 revival of "A View From the Bridge," was married to film star Ryan Reynolds from 2008 until separating at the end of 2010 and divorcing a few months later. She began dating advertising executive Nate Naylor shortly afterward, but the two broke up in October.

Dauriac, born in 1982, was formerly editor of the French quarterly magazine Clark, which described itself as the country's "first lifestyle magazine dedicated to street culture." He now manages an advertising agency, according to French media.