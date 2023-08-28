Sean 'Diddy' Combs donates $1 million to alma mater

Music mogul and Grammy Award-winning hip-hop star Sean “Diddy” Combs on Saturday made good on his pledge at last year’s BET Awards by donating $1 million to the football program at Jackson State University, in Jackson, Mississippi.

“I wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for HBCUs [historically Black colleges and universities],” wrote Combs, 53, on Instagram, posting an ESPN clip of him discussing the donation during JSU’s 37-7 trouncing of South Carolina State University at Center Parc Stadium in Atlanta. “It is my honor and my responsibility to support the HBCUs!” he continued. “The work they are doing is to be commended! My grandmother raised me to sow my seed in my community and that’s what I’m going to continue to do!!”

While the giant prop check presented to JSU acting president Elayne Hayes-Anthony and athletic director Ashley Robinson at the end of the first quarter was made out to “JSU Development Foundation, Inc.,” which supports “student scholarships, the endowment, faculty/staff development, annual fund, and other institutional priorities,” the university in a news release specified the donation is earmarked for the football program.

“We are extremely appreciative of the gift that Diddy has provided for Jackson State football,” first-year head coach T.C. Taylor said in a statement. “For someone of the global magnitude of Sean Combs to believe in Jackson State is legendary. His investment will help the continued elevation of JSU Football to the next level of greatness.”