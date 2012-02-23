'Seinfeld' actor Daniel von Bargen shot self, according to Ohio police

Police say an actor who played George Costanza's boss on "Seinfeld" and also starred on "Malcolm in the Middle" has shot himself in the head at his suburban Cincinnati apartment.

Montgomery police Chief Don Simpson says Daniel von Bargen called 911 on Monday morning after shooting himself in the temple.

Simpson said Thursday that von Bargen told the dispatcher he was supposed to go to a hospital that day to have some toes amputated because of diabetes complications and had already had one leg amputated.

He said he was feeling depressed before he shot himself.

Von Bargen appeared on four episodes of "Seinfeld" as Mr. Kruger. He also played Commandant Edwin Spangler on "Malcolm in the Middle."

He was taken to a Cincinnati hospital. His condition wasn't immediately known Thursday.