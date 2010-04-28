Seinfeld wins NY culinary copycat claim

A federal appeals court has sided with comedian Jerry Seinfeld’s wife in her trademark dispute with another cookbook author.

Missy Chase Lapine had claimed Jessica Seinfeld copied her

secrets on how to get children to eat vegetables.

The New York appeals court said “stockpiling vegetable purees for cover use in children’s food is an idea that cannot be copyrighted.”

Both books were published in 2007.

Seinfeld’s is called “Deceptively Delicious.” Lapine’s is titled “The Sneaky Chef.”

Messages left with lawyers on both sides were not immediately returned.

The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan issued its opinion Wednesday, just two days after hearing oral arguments in the trademark infringement dispute.