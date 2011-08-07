Selena Gomez beats out Justin Bieber at Teen Choice Awards

Selena Gomez conjured five wins at the Teen Choice Awards — one more than boyfriend Justin Bieber.

The star of “Wizards of Waverly Place” was selected as choice TV actress, female hottie and music group with her band The Scene. Gomez and her ensemble were also awarded the choice single trophy for “Who Says” and love song for “Love You Like a Love Song,” which the 19-year-old actress-singer performed at Sunday’s freewheeling fan-favorite ceremony.

“This is for all of you guys,” Gomez told the screeching crowd. “This isn’t mine.” Bieber, Gomez’s 17-year-old actor-singer boyfriend, picked up four surfboard-shaped trophies as choice male music artist, male hottie, twit and TV villain for his “CSI” guest starring role. Other multiple winners included “Glee,” “The Vampire Diaries,” “The Twilight Saga,” “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows,” Robert Pattinson and Taylor Swift.

“I feel like it’s been a long time since I was a teenager, like, two years,” Swift joked.

Swift tied Gomez with five awards: choice female music artist, country female artist, female red carpet fashion icon, country single for “Mean” and break-up song for “Back to December.” The 21-year-old crooner was also honored for her contributions to entertainment with the Ultimate Choice Award, the show’s version of a lifetime achievement award.

“The Big Bang Theory” leading lady Kaley Cuoco hosted the 13th annual extravaganza at Universal Studios Hollywood’s Gibson Amphitheatre. Between dispensing awards like candy, Cuoco battled “Chuck” star Zachary Levi in table tennis, danced alongside “America’s Best Dance Crew” winners Poreotix and jokingly quizzed teenagers about current affairs.

There were moments of seriousness amid the silliness. Sean Kingston made his first live televised appearance since recovering from injuries he suffered after crashing a watercraft into a Miami Beach bridge in May. Demi Lovato, who entered a treatment facility last November to deal with “emotional and physical issues,” was on hand to accept two awards. “You guys are what got me through this last year,” she told the audience.

Other winners who picked up surfboard-shaped trophies included Cameron Diaz as choice movie comedy actress for “Bad Teacher,” Ellen DeGeneres as choice comedian and Ashton Kutcher as choice romantic comedy movie actor for “No Strings Attached.” Before leading the crowd in a singalong of Katy Perry’s “Teenage Dream,” Kutcher provided some topical advice.

“Don’t ever charge anything on a credit card if you don’t already have the money in the bank to pay for it,” he said.

The ceremony ended with a tribute to the “Harry Potter” film franchise. The final two installments apparently bewitched online voters, winning such categories as choice sci-fi/fantasy movie, liplock, villain for Tom Felton and summer movie star for both Emma Watson and Daniel Radcliffe, who accepted his surfboard via satellite from New York.