Selena to receive posthumous star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

The late “Queen of Tejano” music, Selena Quintanilla, will be one of two posthumous honorees to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2017.

The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce said Tuesday that Selena, as she was popularly known, will be one of 33 film, TV, music, radio and theater artists to receive a sidewalk plaque on the famed Los Angeles thoroughfare.

She will be joined by the late composer Jerry Goldsmith and stars including Elmont- and East Meadow-raised magician Criss Angel.

Selena was fatally shot by a former fan club president in 1995.