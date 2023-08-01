Serena Williams, Alexis Ohanian reveal they're having a girl

Tennis champion Serena Williams and her tech entrepreneur husband Alexis Ohanian, who announced at the Met Gala on May 1 that they were expecting their second child together, revealed Monday that the baby will be a girl.

A 6-minute YouTube video shows the couple throwing a huge outdoor bash for family and friends, culminating in a nighttime reveal after a little prank by the Brooklyn-born Ohanian, 40. “Serena, my love, it’s time to see if we’re having a boy or a girl,” says the Reddit co-founder. “Will you cut this cake?” with a presumably pink or blue interior. As Williams, 41, begins to do so, the video cuts away to Ohanian elsewhere mischievously telling the viewer that he’s made the inside of the cake yellow so as to provoke a hopefully amused reaction. Returning to the cake-cutting, the video shows Williams accepting the joke in stride and pretending as if she’s going to mash the slice into his face. The real reveal follows, as Williams and Ohanian, holding their daughter Olympia, who turns 6 in month, look up at a light show in the sky, where the sentence “It’s a girl!” appears. “You know I had to go above & beyond with the reveal,” Ohanian wrote on Instagram afterward.