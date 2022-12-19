Sharon Osbourne recovering from health emergency, says son Jack

Reality-TV star Jack Osbourne says his mother, TV personality and former "The Talk" panelist Sharon Osbourne, is recuperating at home after suffering a health emergency Friday.

"Ok here is what I'll say," Jack Osbourne, 37, posted Saturday on Instagram Stories, where content cycles out after 24 hours. Correcting some early reports, he wrote in all capital letters, "My mother wasn't filming a[n] episode of @ghostadventures," the Travel Channel series in which paranormal investigators visit purportedly haunted locales. Switching back to regular lettering, he added, "She was filming a new episode of [the Discovery+ series of streaming specials] Night of Terror with me."

Jack Osbourne — one of three children of Sharon Osbourne and Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Ozzy Osbourne — went on to assure that his 70-year-old mother "has been given the all clear from her medical teams and is now home. Thank you to everyone who has reached out with love and support. As to what happened to my mom — I'm gonna leave it to her to share about when she is ready."

The following day, Jack Osbourne posted on Instagram Stories what appeared to be a text exchange between himself and a producer for TMZ, the celebrity-news website and TV series, seeking to confirm "information that your mom Sharon fainted on the set of a paranormal-themed TV show at Glen Tavern Inn in Santa Paula, CA, on Friday night. … If it's true, I hope she feels better and makes a speedy recovery. Please advise. Thank you."

Jack Osbourne texted back, "Here's my comment — try and contact me directly ever again and you'll be the one 'fainting' ... ." In separate graphical text for the Instagram Stories post, he added to readers, "Did I come off to[o] harsh? Hahaha."

TMZ.com on Saturday had reported Sharon Osbourne fell ill on the set of an "unnamed show" at Glen Tavern Inn, a hotel that "was once featured on an episode of the Travel Channel's 'Ghost Adventurers.' … A rep for the Ventura County Fire Department tells TMZ … EMS workers responded to a 'medical call' at [Glen] Tavern [Inn] around 6:30 p.m. Friday and transported one patient to Santa Paula Hospital. Santa Paula Police Chief Don Aguilar confirmed Sharon was the patient." A manager at the inn confirmed there was an "emergency," but gave TMZ no details.