Sheen enters rehab and 'Men' goes on hiatus

CBS put its top-rated sitcom, "Two and a Half Men," on production hiatus after its star Charlie Sheen announced that he would voluntarily enter rehab.

"We are profoundly concerned for his health and well-being, and support his decision," CBS executive producer Chuck Lorre, and Warner Bros., the show's production company, said in a joint statement Friday.

Sheen's publicist, Stan Rosenfield, said the actor was entering an undisclosed facility and "is grateful to all who have expressed their concern for him." No additional information was provided.

Spokesmen for CBS and Warner Bros. declined to comment.

On Thursday, Sheen was rushed to a Los Angeles hospital following a night of heavy partying at his home. He was treated for severe stomach pains.

Sign up for Newsday's Entertainment newsletter Get the latest on celebs, TV and more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

This is the second time in almost exactly a year that CBS has stopped production on "Two and a Half Men." In late February 2010, production shut down for a few weeks when Sheen entered rehab, a decision spurred by the December 2009 domestic violence dispute in Colorado with his estranged wife, Brooke Mueller.

Sheen was formally charged with felony menacing, third-degree assault and criminal mischief. In August, he plead guilty to misdemeanor assault as part of a plea bargain in which the other charges against him were dismissed.

"Two and a Half Men" is TV's top-rated sitcom (over 15 million viewers), but Sheen's many problems - including trashing a New York hotel room in October - have tended to obscure its success and cloud its future.