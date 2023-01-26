Shemar Moore, Jesiree Dizon welcome first child
"S. W. A. T." star Shemar Moore and his girlfriend, Wilhelmina model Jesiree Dizon, have welcomed their first child, her third.
"Ya boy is officially a Dad!!! Dreams come true!! The rest of my life is here!" Moore, 52, wrote Wednesday on Instagram, accompanying a close-up photo of himself holding a newborn. He added in a second post shortly afterward, "FRANKIE MOORE!!!! BABY GIRL in da building!!!” Moore's middle name is Franklin. "Born January 24 … at 3:38pm …. 7.1 Pounds … 20 inches …. 10 fingers n 10 toes … Already THE LOVE OF MY LIFE!! I’m a Girl Daddy!!!!"
He went on to say, "Grandma Marilyn is in heaven puff puff passing, drinking her wine, and doing her happy dance … I LOVE and MISS YOU everyday Mom. Frankie is gonna grow up to be a KILLA!!!"
Dizon, 39, who has 3-year-old daughter Charli with actor Stephen Bishop and 16-year-old son Kaiden from an undisclosed relationship, had not commented publicly.