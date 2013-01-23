Sheryl Crow responds to Armstrong admission

Lance Armstrong's ex-fiancee, singer Sheryl Crow, has responded to the former bicycling champion's belated admission of having used banned, performance-enhancing drugs while racing.

"I think that honesty is always the best bet and that the truth will set you free," Crow told "Entertainment Tonight." "It's gotta be really hard to walk around knowing that you're not telling the truth about something, and so I always contend that the truth is the best way to go."

She added, "To carry around a weight like that would be devastating in the long run."

Crow, 50, and Armstrong, 41, began dating after having met at a charity event in late 2003, the year Armstrong and his wife of five years, Kristin, divorced. He proposed to Crow in August 2005 while vacationing in Sun Valley, Idaho, but the couple announced their breakup the following February.