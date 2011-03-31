Shields to star as Morticia on Broadway

Shields to star on Broadway

Brooke Shields will slip into the slinky black gown and the black lips of Morticia in "The Addams Family," starting June 28, Newsday's Linda Winer reports. She replaces Bebe Neuwirth, who has been with the musical since it opened on Broadway last April and during the tryout in Chicago. Roger Rees replaced Nathan Lane as Gomez last month. Shields made her Broadway debut as Rizzo in the 1994 revival of "Grease," and has been in replacement casts of "Wonderful Town," "Chicago" and "Cabaret." Neuwirth's last performance is June 26.