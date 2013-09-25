Simon Cowell hints he will marry Lauren Silverman

Famously single music producer Simon Cowell has hinted he might marry his girlfriend, Lauren Silverman, with whom he is expecting a child.

"Let's put it this way -- I wouldn't expect her to be a single mother," Cowell, 53, said Tuesday on the syndicated "On Air with Ryan Seacrest" radio show, responding to a question as to whether he would wed.

"The X Factor" judge drew the line at being in the delivery room, however. "Are you out of your mind?" he asked, laughing. "I know this sounds awful, but it's a little bit like you don't want to go into the restaurant while they're making your dinner. I think there are certain things you shouldn't see and that is one of them. I mean, I'll be very close by."

He added that he and Silverman had not yet decided whether the child will be born in New York or London.