Sinead O'Connor elaborates on short-lived union

Irish singer Sinéad O'Connor, who blogged on Monday that she was ending her marriage after 18 days, Thursday elaborated more on what caused its demise.

The brief marriage to Barry Herridge, she told the British tabloid The Sun, "felt like I was living in a coffin. It was going to be a coffin for both of us and I saw him crushed."

As for the possibility of a future marriage, she said, "I don't think I will even date anyone."

She also clarified her earlier blog remarks about taking a "wild ride" on her wedding night to look for "a bit of a smoke of weed."

"We ended up in a cab in some place that was quite dangerous," she said. "I wasn't scared -- but he's a drugs counselor," she said of Herridge. "What was I thinking? Then I was handed a load of crack. Barry was very frightened -- that kind of messed everything up a bit really."

The marriage to Herridge was O'Connor's fourth. She is the mother of four children, ages 4 to 23, the eldest with the first of her husbands and one each from three romantic relationships.

In a blog post Thursday on her website, she made no mention of the interview and wrote excitedly that the song "Lay Your Head Down," written by Brian Byrne and Glenn Close and performed by O'Connor on the soundtrack of the film "Albert Nobbs" "is now included in the 39 songs which can be considered for oscar nomination."