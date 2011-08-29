EntertainmentCelebrities

Singer cancels show due to 'dehydration'

Tom Jones cancels show over 'severe dehydration'

Tom Jones was recovering in a Monaco hospital, saying "severe dehydration" forced him to cancel a concert in the glamorous principality, The Associated Press reports. The longtime star apologized to his fans on his website and emphatically denied British news reports that he had suffered a heart scare that forced him to cancel his Monaco concert Saturday night. "There are NO heart problems, as has been reported in the press," the singer's website stated.

Top Stories

Didn't find what you were looking for?