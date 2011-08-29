Singer cancels show due to 'dehydration'

Tom Jones cancels show over 'severe dehydration'

Tom Jones was recovering in a Monaco hospital, saying "severe dehydration" forced him to cancel a concert in the glamorous principality, The Associated Press reports. The longtime star apologized to his fans on his website and emphatically denied British news reports that he had suffered a heart scare that forced him to cancel his Monaco concert Saturday night. "There are NO heart problems, as has been reported in the press," the singer's website stated.