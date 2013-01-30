Singer Ke$ha to debut MTV reality series in April

"Jersey Shore" might have ended, but another partygoer is lending her wild life to MTV: Ke$ha.

MTV announced late Tuesday that the pop singer will debut a documentary series, "Ke$ha: My Crazy Beautiful Life," in April.

The show highlights Ke$ha's life over the last two years, including recording music and traveling. MTV says the footage was shot by the singer's brother, Lagan Sebert.

The 25-year-old performer says in a statement that she's "revealing a more complete picture of what my life is really like" in the series. She says her life is "not all glamorous, but it's all real."

Ke$ha has released a number of Top 10 hits since she debuted in 2009, including pop smashes like "TiK ToK," ''We R Who We R" and "Die Young."