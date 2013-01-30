EntertainmentCelebrities

Singer Ke$ha to debut MTV reality series in April

Kesha performs during the 40th American Music Awards in Los...

Kesha performs during the 40th American Music Awards in Los Angeles. (Nov. 18, 2012) Credit: Getty Images

By THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

"Jersey Shore" might have ended, but another partygoer is lending her wild life to MTV: Ke$ha.

MTV announced late Tuesday that the pop singer will debut a documentary series, "Ke$ha: My Crazy Beautiful Life," in April.

The show highlights Ke$ha's life over the last two years, including recording music and traveling. MTV says the footage was shot by the singer's brother, Lagan Sebert.

The 25-year-old performer says in a statement that she's "revealing a more complete picture of what my life is really like" in the series. She says her life is "not all glamorous, but it's all real."

Ke$ha has released a number of Top 10 hits since she debuted in 2009, including pop smashes like "TiK ToK," ''We R Who We R" and "Die Young."

