Singer Ricky Martin says he's gay

After years of fending off rumors that he is gay, Ricky Martin has apparently decided enough is enough.

"I am proud to say that I am a fortunate homosexual man. I am very blessed to be who I am," the singer said via a Twitter post in English and Spanish. The statement was later confirmed by a representative for the singer.

Martin, 38, wrote, "These years in silence and reflection made me stronger and reminded me that acceptance has to come from within and that this kind of truth gives me the power to conquer emotions I didn't even know existed."

He had stayed closeted, he wrote, because many people close to him had warned that his career would collapse and that the revelation would "not be worth it."

Martin, best known for his 1999 multiplatinum album that included "Livin' la Vida Loca" and "Shake Your Bon-Bon," wrote that he followed the advice of "people who I love dearly . . . Allowing myself to be seduced by fear and insecurity became a self-fulfilling prophecy of sabotage. Today I take full responsibility for my decisions and my actions."

The Puerto Rican star, who got his start as a child in the teen group Menudo, is writing a book and he said that has helped him realize he could not keep secrets.

"From the moment I wrote the first phrase I was sure the book was the tool that was going to help me free myself from things I was carrying within me for a long time," he wrote. "Writing this account of my life, I got very close to my truth. And this is something worth celebrating."

He also became a father of two boys, born to a surrogate in 2008, another reason he cited for being honest about his sexuality. "Enough is enough," he wrote. "This has to change."

